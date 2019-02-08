App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajrang Dal to counsel young couples against celebrating Valentine's Day

members of the group will keep a strict vigil and counsel young couples caught visiting parks and other public places on February 14

Jagyaseni
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Jagyaseni Biswas

No more punishments and arson. Hindu fringe group Bajrang Dal has taken up a more civil approach to ‘fighting the evils of western civilization’. This Valentine’s Day, the outfit wants to counsel young, unmarried couples against celebrating Valentine's Day.

Reiterating the old, Subhash Chauhan, the outfit’s state convener, said: "Valentine does not belong to this country. Why do we need February 14 in our country?"

He said members of the group will keep a strict vigil and counsel young couples caught visiting parks and other public places on February 14 and also inform the parents of the truant youngsters.

The Panth Pramukh, however, ensured his words weren’t misconstrued and explained how they are not principally against love, but against MNCs making moolah by fooling impressionable minds.

Chauhan also urged Indians to celebrate Hindu festivals like Ugadi, Dussehra, and Sankranti instead.

Cautioning the youth, Chauhan said that all discounts offered and events organized on the day are aimed at making money, and therefore, there is no reason why one should observe it as a day of love.

On Wednesday, the outfit also released posters stating how V-day is against Indian culture. They reminded the ‘ignorant’ that Saint Valentine, who is celebrated on February 14, was in fact, just a traitor of Rome.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 10:43 am

