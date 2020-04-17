App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Healthcare gets Gujarat FDA nod to manufacture hydroxychloroquine sulphate

The company will commence production of hydroxychloroquine sulphate API in the next 3 weeks at its Vadodara facility and it is estimated to produce 15 Mts of API per month, Bajaj Healthcare said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Hydroxychloroquine tablets
Hydroxychloroquine tablets
 
 
Drug firm Bajaj Healthcare on Friday said it has received approval from the Gujarat Food and Drug Administration for manufacturing hydroxychloroquine sulphate active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and formulations.

It has started the production of hydroxychloroquine FDF (tablets) at Vadodara unit and is expected to produce around 1.5 crore hydroxychloroquine sulphate tablets, it added.

“This is a very critical time in our fight against COVID-19. With our existing capabilities and our ability to fast-track production of hydroxychloroquine sulphate and its tablets, we are well-positioned to partially meet the prospective demand and will continue to do everything we can to support the healthcare needs of our fellow citizens and human race globally,” Bajaj Healthcare CMD Sajankumar Bajaj said.

India manufactures 70 percent of the world's supply of hydroxychloroquine sulphate, the company said.

Shares of Bajaj Healthcare closed at Rs 246.10 per scrip on the BSE, up 3.66 percent over previous close.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #Bajaj Healthcare #coronavirus #Gujarat Food and Drug Administration #Health #hydroxychloroquine sulphate #India #Sajankumar Bajaj

