HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Electricals condoles demise of Managing Director Anant Bajaj

His sudden and unexpected passing away will be an irreparable loss to the company and all the directors and employees of the company convey deep sympathy, sorrow and condolences to Bajaj family.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Picture courtesy: Anant Bajaj Facebook profile
Picture courtesy: Anant Bajaj Facebook profile
 
 
Consumer durable firm Bajaj Electricals today condoled the passing away of its managing director Anant Bajaj. Bajaj, who was 41 years old, passed away on Friday evening.

"His sudden and unexpected passing away will be an irreparable loss to the company and all the directors and employees of the company convey deep sympathy, sorrow and condolences to Bajaj family," Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing.

Anant Bajaj played crucial leadership roles through his 19 years career at Bajaj Electricals.

He was appointed on the Board of the company in February 2006 and the company immensely benefited from his vision and leadership during his tenure, the filing added.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 03:07 pm

