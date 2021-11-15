MARKET NEWS

Bail granted to two women journalists detained over social media posts on Tripura violence

The Editors Guild of India had denounced the police action against the journalists and demanded their immediate release.

Moneycontrol News
November 15, 2021 / 04:39 PM IST
Both the journalists were detained in Assam on Nov 14 (Photo credit: Facebook/Samriddhi Sakunia (left), Twitter/Jha_Swarna (right)

Two women journalists, who were arrested over their social media posts on the "communal violence" in Tripura, were granted bail on November 15.

The scribes, Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha, were granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Gomati district of Tripura.

They were arrested earlier today, a day after being detained by the police in neighbouring Assam.

Both the journalists, working with HW News Network, were named in an FIR registered at Fatikroy Police Station of Tripura on November 14. They were booked on the basis of a complaint filed by a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) supporter, alleging that they had maligned the image of the Tripura government by their reporting, according to a statement issued by their employer.

"Our reporters Ms Samriddhi Sakunia and Ms Swarna Jha have been arrested by Tripura police today at around 12:55 am from a shelter home in Assam's Karimganj after securing their transit remand," the news organisation had tweeted.

Before their arrest, the two scribes were detained on their way to Assam's Silchar airport late on November 14, with the state police informing them that they were being held on the request of Tripura Police.

A senior police official in Agartala had told news agency PTI that the two journalists would be questioned over their social media posts on the alleged vandalism at a mosque in Gomati district of Tripura.

The police suspect that the videos uploaded by them were doctored. A press release issued by the office of Tripura police chief VS Yadav claimed that the posts by Sakunia were not true and promoted a sense of hatred between communities.

The Editors Guild of India had denounced the police action against the journalists and demanded their immediate release.

With PTI inputs
first published: Nov 15, 2021 04:39 pm

