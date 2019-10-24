Bahadurgarh Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Bahadurgarh Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Bahadurgarh is an Assembly constituency in Jhajjar district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 71.11% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 66.51% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Naresh Kaushik won this seat by a margin of 4882 votes, which was 3.69% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 132404 votes.

Rajinder Singh Joon won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 19352 votes. INC polled 89281 votes, 43.28% of the total votes polled.