Baglan Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Baglan Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Baglan is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nashik district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Baglan Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 63.02% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 51.37% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chavan Dipika Sanjay won this seat by a margin of 4181 votes, which was 2.67% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 156638 votes.