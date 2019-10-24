Badshahpur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Badshahpur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Badshahpur is an Assembly constituency in Gurgaon district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 68.56% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 64.61% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Narbir Singh won this seat by a margin of 18132 votes, which was 8.33% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 217676 votes.

Dharam Pal won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 11385 votes. INC polled 146156 votes, 34.59% of the total votes polled.