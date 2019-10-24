Badnapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Badnapur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Badnapur is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Jalna district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 67.8% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 62.06% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kuche Narayan Tilakchand won this seat by a margin of 23495 votes, which was 12.52% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 187626 votes.