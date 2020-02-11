Badli Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Badli Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Badli is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in North district.

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 63.76% and in 2013, 61.53% of Badli's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Ajesh Yadav of AAP won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 35376 votes which was 24.85% of the total votes polled. Ajesh Yadav polled a total of 142350 (51.14%) votes.

INC's Devender Yadav won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 23109 (18.96%) votes. Devender Yadav polled 121898 which was 44.6% of the total votes polled.