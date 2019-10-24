Badli Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Badli Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Badli is an Assembly constituency in Jhajjar district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 70.87% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 65.53% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Om Parkash Dhankar won this seat by a margin of 9266 votes, which was 8.13% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 113929 votes.

Naresh Kumar won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 13358 votes. INC polled 90348 votes, 36.73% of the total votes polled.