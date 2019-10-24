Badkhal Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Badkhal Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Badkhal is an Assembly constituency in Faridabad district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 60.23% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 55.7% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Seema Trikha won this seat by a margin of 36609 votes, which was 27.37% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 133732 votes.

Mahender Partap Singh won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 12679 votes. INC polled 74911 votes, 44.25% of the total votes polled.