Badhra Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Badhra Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Badhra is an Assembly constituency in Bhiwani district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 78.16% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 71.16% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Sukhvinder won this seat by a margin of 5006 votes, which was 3.77% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 132744 votes.

Raghbir Singh won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 709 votes. INLD polled 105076 votes, 32.62% of the total votes polled.