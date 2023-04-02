 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Back in their den, CSK eye first win against LSG

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

The comforting factor for CSK would be the return to familiar conditions at the Chidambaram stadium, where the spinners are expected to have a big say as seen in the India-Australia third ODI played here 10 days ago.

After losing their opening match, Chennai Super Kings will return to their den — the MA Chidambaram stadium — for the first home match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday and aim to pick up a win.

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads his team here, the four-time champion will, without a doubt, receive a rapturous welcome as CSK return to the Chepauk after nearly four years. Despite a superb knock from the classy Ruturaj Gaikwad, the rest of the batters could not capitalise and help CSK post a big total. The team’s fans will be hoping that the strong batting line-up rises to the occasion.

Gaikwad toyed with the Gujarat Titans bowlers and made batting look easy. His exit slowed things down and CSK could only make a modest score, which was chased down by the defending champions. England superstar Ben Stokes, bought for Rs 16.25 crore, would be eager to show his worth in the team’s opening home game and set the pace for the long season ahead. If the batters’ inability to force the pace in the middle overs is a cause for concern, the bowling could be a bigger problem.

The Titans batting line-up could not be restricted and skipper Dhoni would be expecting an improved show from the bowlers. Dhoni, who uncorked a couple of big hits against Josh Little in Ahmedabad, would be hoping the batters do better and don’t leave much for him at the fag end. He would be looking to open the points tally in front of an adoring Chepauk crowd but that would require a hugely improved performance.