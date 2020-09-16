172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|babri-mosque-demolition-case-cbi-court-to-give-judgment-on-september-30-all-accused-aksed-to-remain-in-court-5848101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Here is your gateway to a 1-year FREE MC Pro Subscription, by applying for an American Express® card. Apply Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Babri mosque demolition case: CBI court to give judgment on September 30; all accused aksed to remain in court

Prominent among the 32 accused are former deputy prime minister L K Advani and BJP leaders M M Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

A special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case will pronounce its judgment on September 30. Judge SK Yadav has directed all accused to remain present in the court on the day of judgment.


Close

Prominent among the 32 accused are former deputy prime minister L K Advani and BJP leaders M M Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar.

CBI counsel Lalit Singh told that arguments of the defence and prosecution concluded on September 1 and thereafter the special judge started writing the judgment.

The CBI has produced 351 witnesses and about 600 documentary evidence before the court. The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished by karsevaks on December 6, 1992.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.