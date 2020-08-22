Babri Masjid demolition case: SC grants special CBI court one more month to pronounce verdict

The Supreme Court had, in its last order, granted the trial court CBI judge in Lucknow time till August 31 to pronounce the judgement

The Supreme Court has granted another month to the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court that is hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case to pronounce its judgment.

The court, based in Lucknow, will have to complete the trial and deliver its verdict on cases against senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, and Uma Bharti, by September 30.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, had on August 19 passed an order extending the deadline for pronouncing the judgement till September 30.

The top court had, in its last order, granted the trial court CBI judge in Lucknow time till August 31 to pronounce the judgement.

The Supreme Court order came on a plea filed by special judge Surendra Kumar Yadav, who is hearing the matter related to the demolition of Babri Masjid, seeking more time to pronounce the judgement in the cases.

Last month, Advani had recorded his statement before the special CBI court in the Babri mosque demolition case.

The statement of the 92-year-old former deputy prime minster was recorded through video conferencing in the presence of his counsels Vimal Kumar Srivastava, KK Mishra and Abhishek Ranjan. CBI lawyers Lalit Singh, P Chakravarti, and RK Yadav were also present.

In July, the court had also recorded the statement of BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi in the case.

Dubbing prosecution witnesses in the Babri mosque demolition case as “liars”, Joshi had asserted that he was innocent and implicated in the case by the then Congress government at the Centre.

The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by 'kar sevaks' who claimed that an ancient Ram temple stood at the same site.

Advani and Joshi were among those leading the Ram temple movement at that time.

(With inputs from agencies)