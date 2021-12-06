Babri Masjid Anniversary: Security tightened in Mathura amid threat to install Krishna idol in mosque

Representative Image: PTI

Mathura has slipped into a security tightrope to avert any kind of untoward incident on the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6. The mosque in Ayodhya was razed down on this day in 1992.

District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal denied permission sought by four right-wing groups — Srikrishna Mukti Dal, Srikrishna Janmabhumi Nirman Nyas, Narayani Sena and Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha — to hold non-traditional programmes on the day, PTI reported.

The also sought permission to install an idol of Lord Krishna at his “actual birthplace” which, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha claimed, lies in a mosque close to a prominent temple in Mathura. Chahal said they refused permission “to any event that may potentially disrupt peace”.

While the call was withdrawn last week, police are “not taking any chances”, the report said.

Security Measures in Place

Mathura has been divided into three zones for security purposes, the officials said. These were put in place after one of the groups said they would conduct a ‘maha jalabhishek’ of the Shahi Idgah to purify it and would then install the idol. The area in which the Katra Keshav Dev temple and the Shahi Idgah falls has been demarcated as the red zone, where the deployment of security personnel is the highest.

"Adequate force has also been deployed at every entry point of Mathura,” Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover told PTI, adding that checks at this entry points have also been intensified.

According to SP City Martand Prakash Singh, security checks such as frisking began from Sunday evening.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, which restrict gathering of four or more people in any area, have also been implemented in Mathura. Para-military forces have been deployed at different points from morning on December 5, officials said.

The authorities have imposed traffic restrictions till December 7, with complete suspension of any vehicle movement near the temple and the mosque area, SP traffic Harendra Kumar said.

Earlier on December 4, the city police conducted an anti-riot drill at the Police Lines area to check its preparedness against possible threat from right-wing groups. SSP Gaurav Grover said proper functioning of weapons was also checked in presence of District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal.

Background

The threat comes even as local courts are hearing a series of petitions seeking that the 17th Century Aurangzeb-era mosque be shifted, PTI said. Mosque committee members told the agency that court’s judgement will be honoured.

On the situation in Mathura, Committee Professor Z Hasan, who is President of the Shahi Idgah, said he has lived in the city for more than 50 years and has “always found the environment cordial and affectionate”.