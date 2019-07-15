App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Babri demolition case: Special judge seeks 6 months' time from SC to conclude trial

The special judge, in a letter written in May, has informed the top court that he is due to superannuate on September 30, 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A special judge holding trial in Babri Masjid demolition case, involving BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and others, on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking six more months to conclude the trial in the case.

The special judge, in a letter written in May, has informed the top court that he is due to superannuate on September 30, 2019.

The matter came up for hearing on Monday before a bench headed by Justice R F Nariman, which asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it by July 19 about a mechanism by which the tenure of the special judge could be extended till he delivered the verdict in the high profile case.

On April 19, 2017, the top court had ordered day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years in the case.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 11:20 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

