Babarpur Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Babarpur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Babarpur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in Shahdara district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Babarpur Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 66.99% and in 2013, 65.89% of Babarpur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Gopal Rai of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 35271 votes which was 27.38% of the total votes polled. Gopal Rai polled a total of 128822 (59.14%) votes.

BJP's Naresh Gaur won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 4507 (3.92%) votes. Naresh Gaur polled 114976 which was 29.73% of the total votes polled.