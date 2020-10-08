BabaKaDhaba trends after heart-breaking video of elderly couple moves social media; celebrities extend support

For many, the coronavirus pandemic upended all their plans for 2020, disrupted lives and livelihoods, and highlighted current inequalities. Amid this crisis, on October 8, a video of Delhi's elderly couple in tears as their business of a small road-side eatery named Baba ka Dhaba suffered a huge setback in the lockdown went viral on Twitter.



This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance #SupportLocal

— Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

The video clip, urging people to support local businesses, was shared by Twitter user, Vasundhara Tankha Sharma

The video, which was originally shared by Swad Official on Facebook, showed the 80-year-old couple selling home-cooked fresh meals at their stall at a reasonable cost of Rs 30 to Rs 50 per plate. The old man said that whatever little income they had throughout the day before the lockdown, it was only enough to buy the next day'

After the lockdown, the couple lost their only source of income as people stopped visiting their stall. In the video, the man could be seen breaking down and saying that they opened the shop at 9.30 am and all they earn were a few Rs 10 notes that added up to Rs 50.

As the video went viral, in no time, help started pouring in as Delhi residents queued up outside the stall at Malviya Nagar.

Besides, several Bollywood celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and politicians also extended their support online and requested people to pay the elderly couple a visit. Soon #BabakaDabha dominated Twitter trends.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti who visited the couple tweeted:



AAP MLA Somnath Bharti who visited the couple tweeted:

Visited "Baba Ka Dhaba" n hv done d needful to bring SMILE on their faces as promised. Will take care of them n I am starting a drive 2 take care of similarly placed people.





Let's help put their smile back ... our neighbour hood vendors need our help to .

— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 8, 2020



Power of Social Media! #BabaKaDhabha

When I was a kid in Delhi my mother would take me to the hanuman mandir in CP on my birthday to feed the poor from a nearby dhaba. This is oppo to a hanuman temple. @duttabhishek is there a way we can setup some way to have people contribute in the same way


