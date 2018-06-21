App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 07:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Baba Ramdev and yoga enthusiasts set a new Guinness World Record

Since the past few years, International Yoga Day, celebrated on June 21, has seen an active participation from people all around the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Baba Ramdev, accompanied by Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Patanjali’s Acharya Balkrishna and more than 1.05 lakh participants, have set a new Guinness World Record on occasion of the International Yoga Day 2018 by becoming the largest group of people to practice yoga asanas together.

Since the past few years, International Yoga Day, celebrated on June 21, has seen an active participation from people all around the country.

ANI tweeted, “#Rajasthan: Around 1.05 lakh (still counting) people perform Yoga together in Kota to create a Guinness World Record on #InternationalYogaDay2018. Yoga guru Ramdev and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia present.”

As per a report by Zee News, the Guinness World Record team travelled to Kota from London to witness the event. The city’s RAC ground was the venue where eight entrance gates were made for the entry and each individual being entered was given a barcode to count and keep the stat of the exact number of people entering the ground.

Though on record 1,50,000 people entered the ground through barcode, officials in the managing team claim that the number of individuals who performed was higher than this.

On International Yoga Day 2017, Patanjali had set several world records, which included longest Yoga Marathon running for 51 hours, the longest Sheershasan by three Patanjali Yog Peeth volunteers- Jaipal, Gopal Dangi and Mohan Shankar Rao Thakrey, etc.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 07:56 pm

tags #Baba Ramdev #India #International Yoga Day 2018 #Trending News #Vasundhara Raje

