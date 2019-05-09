'Baba CM' doesn't known how to operate laptop: Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not distribute laptops as the "Baba CM" does not know how to operate one, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged May 9.

He also attacked the BJP, alleging that the saffron party is spreading lies as it has realised that it will lose the general elections.

"The BJP has nothing except hatred, and is spreading lies as it has realised that they are going to taste defeat. Their language has changed," Yadav said at an election rally here.

"The 'Baba CM' has spoiled the ambulance service and its (help-line) number went out of order. The BJP promised to distribute laptops, but they have not fulfilled the promise because the 'Baba CM' does not know to operate a laptop," he alleged.

Adityanath had taken over as the chief of the Gorakhpur math and temple from his mentor Avaidyanath.

Free laptops for meritorious students was one of the poll promises of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. A scheme for distribution of free laptops was started by the previous SP government.

The SP chief asserted that the opposition alliance is "defeating" the BJP in every phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

"The alliance is going to win this election and it is continuously defeating the BJP in phases. They (the BJP) told a lie that better days have come, but Siksha Mitras know what type of acche din (better days) have come. BJP people speak lies and they have snatched better days from the people," Yadav said.

The chief minister has "deceived" Siksha Mitras (basic teachers), who even faced a lathicharge in Lucknow, the SP chief said, adding that if his party comes to power, it will ensure employment and double the income of farmers. Yadav also criticised the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation, saying, "The BJP claimed that after demonetisation, corruption will come under control but nothing happened."

He was campaigning for SP-BSP alliance candidate from Siddharth Nagar Aftab Alam.