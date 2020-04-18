B2B online retailer MaxWholesale launches app to connect customers with local retailers

MaxWholesale, a business-to-business e-commerce platform for kirana stores, on Saturday announced to launch a mobile application to connect the local retailers and neighbourhood shops with their customers. The company has witnessed a threefold jump in its order volume after the lockdown.

Through app 'Radius', which has database of 13,000 retailers across Delhi and NCR, consumers can get in touch with kirana stores and local retailers, said the company in a statement.

This app also allows kirana stores to share their catalog with their neighbourhood, connect with their customers to receive orders and payments and share real-time updates with them, it added.

MaxWholesale founder and CEO said, "We have seen a surge in consumers returning back to their neighbourhood kiranas for their daily or weekly essentials post lockdown. Our order volume itself has grown 3 times post the announcement of the Janta Curfew."

"Keeping this mind and our commitment towards social distancing, we have launched the Radius app on Saturday. It streamlines communication between retailers and consumers for online ordering via digital payment and ensures contactless delivery," he added.

The hyper-local app can capture the current location with google map of the consumer and able to deliver effectively.

It allows retailers to share their catalog with their neighbourhood consumers and input updates in it on availability and new additions, among others.

Started in July 2016, MaxWholesale recently raised funding from IAN and Abu Dhabi's Al Falaj Investment Company.

