App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2020 08:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

B2B online retailer MaxWholesale launches app to connect customers with local retailers

Through app 'Radius', which has database of 13,000 retailers across Delhi and NCR, consumers can get in touch with kirana stores and local retailers, said the company in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

MaxWholesale, a business-to-business e-commerce platform for kirana stores, on Saturday announced to launch a mobile application to connect the local retailers and neighbourhood shops with their customers. The company has witnessed a threefold jump in its order volume after the lockdown.

Through app 'Radius', which has database of 13,000 retailers across Delhi and NCR, consumers can get in touch with kirana stores and local retailers, said the company in a statement.

This app also allows kirana stores to share their catalog with their neighbourhood, connect with their customers to receive orders and payments and share real-time updates with them, it added.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

related news

MaxWholesale founder and CEO said, "We have seen a surge in consumers returning back to their neighbourhood kiranas for their daily or weekly essentials post lockdown. Our order volume itself has grown 3 times post the announcement of the Janta Curfew."

"Keeping this mind and our commitment towards social distancing, we have launched the Radius app on Saturday. It streamlines communication between retailers and consumers for online ordering via digital payment and ensures contactless delivery," he added.

The hyper-local app can capture the current location with google map of the consumer and able to deliver effectively.

It allows retailers to share their catalog with their neighbourhood consumers and input updates in it on availability and new additions, among others.

Started in July 2016, MaxWholesale recently raised funding from IAN and Abu Dhabi's Al Falaj Investment Company.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 18, 2020 08:10 pm

tags #B2B #Business #coronavirus #Delhi-NCR #E-commerce #India #MaxWholesale

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.