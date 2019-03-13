App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 06:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Azim Premji earmarks economic benefits of 34% of his Wipro shares to entity involved in philanthropy

Wipro Chairman Premji, who is also the chairman of Azim Premji Foundation, announced on Wednesday that he has increased his commitment to philanthropy, by irrevocably renouncing more of his personal assets and earmarking them to the endowment corpus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

IT czar Azim Premji has earmarked economic benefits of about 34 per cent of his shares in Wipro, worth Rs 52,750 crore, for his foundation involved in philanthropy, according to a statement.

With this, the total value of the endowment corpus, which supports Azim Premji Foundation's philanthropic activities, contributed by Premji has swelled to a staggering Rs 1.45 lakh crore, which includes 67 per cent of economic ownership of Wipro Ltd, it said.

Wipro Chairman Premji, who is also the chairman of Azim Premji Foundation, announced on Wednesday that he has increased his commitment to philanthropy, by irrevocably renouncing more of his personal assets and earmarking them to the endowment corpus.

"He has done this (contribution) by additionally earmarking all economic benefits for philanthropic purposes, in approximately 34 per cent of the shares in Wipro Limited (current market value Rs 52,750 crore), held by certain entities controlled by him," according to the statement by the Azim Premji Foundation.

related news

This is in addition to his earlier donations to philanthropy, which included Wipro's shares, as well as other assets owned by him.

The promoter holding in Bengaluru-based IT services giant Wipro Ltd stood at 74.3 per cent as on December 2018.

The Azim Premji Foundation works in education in the country and supports other not-for-profit organisations working in some specific areas through multi-year financial grants.

"The Foundation's extensive field work in education has been in some of the most disadvantaged parts of India, to help contribute to the improvement of quality and equity of the public (government) schooling system," it added.

The Foundation works closely with various state governments. It currently works in Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and the northeast region.

Its field strategy focuses on creating and scaling up a network of institutions at district and state levels, to help in overall improvement in the school education system on a continued and sustained basis.

The Azim Premji Foundation has also established the Azim Premji University in Bengaluru.

Over the next few years, the activities of the Foundation are expected to ramp up significantly, the statement said adding that a university in the northern part of India may be set up by the Foundation at some point.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #Azim Premji #Azim Premji Foundation #Business #Current Affairs #India #Wipro

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Five Fittest Cricketers in the World Today

Will 'Laxmi’s NTR' Release Influence Voters in Andhra, Asks RGV in O ...

Kids of This African-origin Tribe From the Land of Gir Lions May Somed ...

As India’s Economy Hits Bumps in the Road, Here’s How it May Help ...

AIADMK Govt in Tamil Nadu Govt Controlled From Prime Minister’s Offi ...

Anushka Sharma Shares Sun Soaked Throwback Pictures With Virat Kohli, ...

RPF Constable Written Exam Results Declared Today @rpfonlinereg.org, ...

Nutrient Supplement Can Boost Breastfed Premature Babies' Growth

E-cigarette Vape Not Safe for Children: Study

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Rahul Gandhi’s attacks on Modi may grab eyeballs, but without meanin ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna is a refreshingly comp ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool look to break the mould aga ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Stoinis gets ...

After PM Modi’s request, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar among stars urging ...

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

Bumro from Notebook: Zaheer Iqbal shows off his dance moves and impres ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’ to end with a female cop, details ...

Modi, the Eros Now web series will release during the general election ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.