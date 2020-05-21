App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Azim Premji an investor in US firm Moderna, a frontrunner in making COVID-19 vaccine: Report

Moderna's vaccine has produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, according to early etst results released by the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Wipro founder and chairman Azim Premji is an early investor in US-based Moderna, which is working on an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The billionaire had invested in Moderna via PremjiInvest, his private investment firm, according to a report by the Economic Times.

Also read: Explained: Is Moderna's vaccine for COVID-19 worth the hype?

The fund has sold some of its holdings but still owns a stake in Moderna, the report said. PremjiInvest's initial investment in the biotechnology company was in the range of $25-$30 million.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

PremjiInvest declined to comment when contacted by ET NOW, while Moderna is yet to respond to queries.

"Premji Invest has been consciously looking at firms that work in the area of low-cost immunity, care and delivery. It has invested in 5 such firms in the US. They have a full-fledged team looking at this area. The investment in Moderna was done by their Boston team, which has a lot of technical expertise in this area," a source told the news channel.

Moderna's vaccine has produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, according to early results released by the company.

So far, there are no medicines or vaccines that can prevent or cure COVID-19.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on May 21, 2020 01:29 pm

tags #Azim Premji #coronavirus #Current Afairs

