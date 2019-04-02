Azam Khan, Union minister Gangwar file nominations for west UP seats

Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar and senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan filed their nomination papers for Bareilly and Rampur seats of Uttar Pradesh respectively on Tuesday.

Khan and Gangwar were among the 25 candidates who submitted their papers on Tuesday for the third phase of polling on 10 Lok Sabha seats of western Uttar Pradesh, which to polls in the third phase on April 23.

The total nominations for the third phase has risen to 58 and the last date for filing nominations is Thursday.

The scrutiny of names will be undertaken on Friday and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is next Monday, the election office said.

The notification for the fourth phase of polling on April 29 for 13 seats was also issued on Tuesday, it added.

Notably, Khan is pitted against actor Jaya Prada of the BJP for Rampur seat.