English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Azam Khan gets three-year jail in 2019 hate speech case

    However, the court granted bail to the Rampur MLA, allowing him time to file an appeal in a higher court. The MP/MLA court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Khan, advocate Ajay Tiwari said.

    PTI
    October 27, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST
    Azam Khan, Samajwadi Party | Senior SP leader Azam Khan was barred from poll campaigning for 72 hours for his alleged

    Azam Khan, Samajwadi Party | Senior SP leader Azam Khan was barred from poll campaigning for 72 hours for his alleged "khaki underwear" jibe against actor-politician Jaya Prada, who is his rival BJP candidate in Rampur Lok Sabha seat. Targeting Jaya, Khan had said at a rally, "...the underwear beneath is of khakhi colour". (Image: Reuters)

    A Rampur court on Thursday sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to three years in jail in a 2019 hate speech case, a government lawyer said.

    However, the court granted bail to the Rampur MLA, allowing him time to file an appeal in a higher court. The MP/MLA court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Khan, advocate Ajay Tiwari said.cure

    A case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019 for levelling serious allegations against administrative officials posted in Rampur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election meeting.
    PTI
    Tags: #Azam Khan #Hate Speech #Jail
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 06:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.