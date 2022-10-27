Azam Khan gets three-year jail in 2019 hate speech case

Azam Khan, Samajwadi Party | Senior SP leader Azam Khan was barred from poll campaigning for 72 hours for his alleged "khaki underwear" jibe against actor-politician Jaya Prada, who is his rival BJP candidate in Rampur Lok Sabha seat. Targeting Jaya, Khan had said at a rally, "...the underwear beneath is of khakhi colour". (Image: Reuters)

A Rampur court on Thursday sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to three years in jail in a 2019 hate speech case, a government lawyer said.

However, the court granted bail to the Rampur MLA, allowing him time to file an appeal in a higher court. The MP/MLA court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Khan, advocate Ajay Tiwari said.cure