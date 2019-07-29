App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Azam Khan apologises for remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi

The speaker said members should be careful in uttering words and maintain decorum so that no such incident takes place in the future.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Samajwadi Party member Azam Khan on July 29 apologised in Lok Sabha for his remarks against BJP member Rama Devi.

As soon as Lok Sabha met after the weekend break, Speaker Om Birla allowed Khan to speak in the House.

"I have been an MLA for nine times, a minister several times, a Rajya Sabha member too. I was a parliamentary Affairs Minister too. I know legislative procedures," he said.

"However, if my words hurt anyone, I hereby apologise," he said.

The speaker said members should be careful in uttering words and maintain decorum so that no such incident takes place in the future.

Azam's remarks to Devi when she was in the Chair during a discussion on the triple talaq bill on Thursday last were slammed as double-meaning, malicious, utterly condemnable and a blot on all legislators by ministers and MPs in Lok Sabha.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 11:55 am

tags #Azam Khan #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha

