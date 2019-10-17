App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Azadi', 'Burhan Wani' written on Kashmir apples; fruit sellers threaten boycott

The fruit sellers threatened to boycott apples from Kashmir if the government fails to take action as people are refusing to purchase them due to these messages.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

'We want freedom', 'I luv Burhan Wani' and 'Zakir Musa come back' messages written on Kashmir apples were found in boxes bought by fruit sellers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, prompting police to probe the matter.

The fruit sellers threatened to boycott apples from Kashmir if the government fails to take action as people are refusing to purchase them due to these messages.

The fruit sellers opened the apple boxes purchased from the wholesale market here only to find the messages written on the apples with black marker.

Close

Led by president of Kathua wholesale market Rohit Gupta, fruit sellers here held protests and raised anti-Pakistan and anti-terrorist slogans.

related news

"The boxes were from Kashmir and the messages were written in English and Urdu," Gupta said.

He demanded that the government and police take strict action against those behind this.

Police meanwhile have launched a probe and met all fruit sellers in this regard.

"We have started investigation into it," Dy SP Majid said.

The apples also had messages like 'Go back India-Go back India', 'Mere Jaan Imran Khan' and 'Pakistan-Pakistan'.

With PTI inputs

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 09:35 am

tags #Apple #Burhan Wani #Current Affairs #India #Kashmir

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.