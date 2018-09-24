Ayushman Bharat: The scheme and its political significance for BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out his government’s most ambitious healthcare project, the Ayushman Bharat scheme on September 23. The government had started the publicity of its health insurance scheme ahead of its launch to create awareness.

This project is an attempt by the government to move from sectoral and segmented approach of health service delivery to a comprehensive need-based health care service.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had mentioned the scheme in his Budget speech earlier this year. Those under the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) will automatically be covered under this scheme.

What is the scheme?

Also known as the National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS), this project intends to roll out free insurance covers worth Rs 5 lakh per year to eligible individuals, with no cap on the size of the family or age of family members. The beneficiaries of this project are expected to be around 10 crore underprivileged families.

Pre-existing diseases will be covered from day one and pre and post-disease hospitalisation costs will be covered. The insurance will cover primary, secondary and tertiary medical care at any government or certain private hospitals.

All state governments will help out the Centre in the smooth implementation of this scheme. Six states in the country are running this programme in its pilot mode.

Here’s how you can check if you are eligible

-Log on to the Ayushman Bharat website

-Click on the ‘Download Beneficiary List’ tab on the homepage

-Select ‘Rural’ or ‘Urban’ depending on your location

-Enter mobile number to receive a one-time password (OTP)

-Once the OTP is entered, the list can be downloaded

Critics and cynics

The condition of healthcare and insurance in India is weak, and hence this scheme was welcomed by people when it was announced. This is one of the biggest insurance drives that India has seen and the scale of the project is also large. Many had raised questions on how effectively such a scheme could be implemented.

The scheme would disrupt many related industries including healthcare providers, health insurers, medical equipment, professionals and training institutes and pharmaceutical industry.

Experts believe that an insurance-based model for achieving better health conditions in India will prove to be a failure. It has been argued that the medical infrastructure in India lacks the strength to support a massive project like this, especially after testing for a few months.

The launch of this project comes less than a year before the Lok Sabha elections, for which the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have begun campaigning rigorously. If successful, this move could make PM Modi a favourite prime ministerial candidate among the economically weak sections of India.