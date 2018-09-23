Ayushman Bharat launch LIVE: PM Modi launches ‘largest healthcare programme’

Live now
Sep 23, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Here’s how you can check your eligibility
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched Ayushman Bharat. The scheme is being called the “world’s largest healthcare programme”.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda said, "This scheme will bring a major change in India's healthcare. The entire world is looking at Ayushman Bharat scheme. India is the only country in the world which has taken a big leap in making universal health affective. Crores of people who have not been able to afford healthcare until now will now be brought into the mainstream."
Exclusive | Fully prepared for rollout with 31 states, 9,000 private hospitals on board: Ayushman Bharat CEO
"We are fully prepared, it's a big scheme, there is no start or end point, it's a continuum," said Indu Bhushan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and NHA, in a telephonic interview to Moneycontrol.
"We will continue to deepen the scheme in terms of capacity, in terms of number of hospitals, in terms of awareness. It will take some time before it becomes mainstream," Bhushan added.
Here’s how you can check if you are eligible
-Log on to the Ayushman Bharat website
-Click on the ‘Download Beneficiary List’ tab on the homepage
-Select ‘Rural’ or ‘Urban’ depending on your location
-Enter mobile number to receive a one-time password (OTP)
-Once the OTP is entered, the list can be downloaded
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to arrive in Ranchi, Jharkhand. According to News18, the airport's VIP lounge has been sanitised by officers and packed with all commodities of need, in case PM Modi has to spend time at the airport due to security reasons.
26 states to rollout scheme today
26 states will be rolling out the scheme today. Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) governed Karnataka, which was dilly-dallying on whether to join the scheme or not, finally came on board on Friday.
Five states who have opted out of the scheme are Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, Telangana and Odisha. These states already have an existing healthcare insurance scheme and they don't see any urgency to sign up with the Centre.
What is the Ayushman Bharat scheme?
Under the scheme, eligible individuals will receive a free cover of Rs 5 lakh. In the initial phase, as per the socio-economic caste census (SECC) 2011 classification, about 100 million people from rural and urban areas will be eligible to receive this medical insurance.
AB-NHPM will cover medical and hospitalisation expenses for almost all secondary care and most of tertiary care procedures. AB-NHPM has defined 1,350 medical packages covering surgery, medical and day care treatments including medicines, diagnostics and transport.
The scheme, popularly known as ModiCare, is an attempt by the government to move from sectoral and segmented approach of health service delivery to a comprehensive need-based health care service.
The Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM) portal has already introduced a link and issued a contact number for people to check if they are eligible for getting PM-JAY benefits.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will rollout Centre’s most ambitious healthcare project, the Ayushman Bharat scheme today from Ranchi, Jharkhand.
Ayushman Bharat is officially known as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).