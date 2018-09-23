App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 23, 2018 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ayushman Bharat launch LIVE: PM Modi to rollout 'largest healthcare programme' from Ranchi

Live updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme from Ranchi, Jharkhand

highlights

  • Sep 23, 10:39 AM (IST)
  • Sep 23, 10:38 AM (IST)
  • Sep 23, 10:38 AM (IST)

    The scheme is an attempt by the government to move from sectoral and segmented approach of health service delivery to a comprehensive need-based health care service.

  • Sep 23, 10:38 AM (IST)

    The Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM) portal has already introduced a link and issued a contact number for people to check if they are eligible for getting PM-JAY benefits.

  • Sep 23, 10:38 AM (IST)

    PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will rollout Centre’s most ambitious healthcare project, the Ayushman Bharat scheme today from Ranchi, Jharkhand.

    Ayushman Bharat is officially known as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.