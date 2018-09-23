Ayushman Bharat launch LIVE: PM Modi to rollout 'largest healthcare programme' from Ranchi

Live now
Sep 23, 2018 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat today
The scheme is an attempt by the government to move from sectoral and segmented approach of health service delivery to a comprehensive need-based health care service.
The Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM) portal has already introduced a link and issued a contact number for people to check if they are eligible for getting PM-JAY benefits.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will rollout Centre’s most ambitious healthcare project, the Ayushman Bharat scheme today from Ranchi, Jharkhand.
Ayushman Bharat is officially known as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).