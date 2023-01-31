 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ayushman Bharat, Jan Aushadhi schemes provided assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh cr to poor: President Droupadi Murmu

Jan 31, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

In her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament as the Budget session began, she noted that the government has been working to empower the poor and eradicate poverty.

“My government has worked for every section of society without any discrimination. As a result of the efforts of my government in the last few years, many basic facilities have either reached 100 percent population or are very close to that target,” President Murmu said. “About 11 crore families have been connected with piped water supply in three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Poor families are getting the maximum benefit from this,” she added.

The government's Ayushman Bharat and Jan Aushadhi schemes have helped the poor in the country with the two initiatives alone providing assistance to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.

"Poverty eradication is no longer just a slogan. Now my government is working towards empowering the poor by providing a permanent addressal to their concerns," she stated.

Murmu noted that a major cause of poverty in the country is illness.