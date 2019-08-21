Ayushman Bharat helped 39 lakh people save Rs 12,000 crore: Harsh Vardhan

Free-of-cost treatment under the government's flagship Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) has helped more than 39 lakh people save Rs 12,000 crore since its launch in September 23 last year, the health minister said on August 21.

Several events are being planned across the country to commemorate the first anniversary of its launch and September 23 will be celebrated as 'Ayushman Bharat Diwas' to generate awareness about the scheme.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the implementation of the scheme and said, "I am pleased to know that more than 39 lakh people have availed cashless treatment worth over Rs 6,100 crore for serious illnesses since the launch of AB-PMJAY. This has resulted in savings of Rs 12,000 crore to the beneficiary families." Appreciating the progress of the scheme so far, Vardhan stressed on maintaining the momentum in its implementation across the country and urged states to put in greater strength and efficiency in scaling up it reach and providing seamless health services to the last mile.

"The Prime Minister has envisioned the scheme for the health and wellness of the poorest and most vulnerable of the people. We have to ensure that the vision of our beloved and inspirational Prime Minister is fulfilled," he emphasised.

At the review meeting, Vardhan also launched the newly designed grievance management portal of AB-PMJAY. This is an online system to help members of the general public to register their grievances and get assisted support.

Vardhan also gave the go-ahead to the preparations for the first anniversary of the scheme.

The fortnight of September 15-30 will be marked as the 'Ayushman Bharat Pakhwara' when several activities will be carried out in the states to generate awareness around the scheme and celebrate this gift of health to the nation.

A mega national event 'Gyan Sangam' will be organised from September 29-30 to highlight the progress and achievements of the scheme.

The Union Health Minister also reviewed the cyber security and privacy mechanisms set up at the National Health Authority, the apex body implementing the scheme to protect the beneficiary data.