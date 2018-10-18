App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ayushman Bharat: Govt to bring private players on board in district hospitals

These private players will get paid fees on per-procedure or package-of-services basis, as determined through bidding at the time of their selection

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government will work with private sector companies to provide healthcare services in district hospitals to those who suffer from non-communicable diseases, as there is a visible growth in demand for these services after the launch of Ayushman Bharat, The Economic Times reported.

On October 17, government think tank NITI Aayog presented guidelines and a model concession agreement that will enable private companies to start operating in district hospitals, which were exclusively government-run earlier.

Non-communicable diseases are those that persist over a long duration and have a slow progression.

Companies will be chosen for this process on the basis of transparent, competitive bidding, as per NITI Aayog's guidelines. State governments can modify these guidelines according to their requirements.

related news

"The idea is to provide world-class healthcare facilities at the district level," Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog, was quoted as saying.

The Centre has suggested that state governments adopt a pay-per-use model, in which they will provide space to companies in district hospitals, while the companies will provide infrastructure, instruments and manpower for treatment of non-communicable diseases.

These private players will get paid fees on per-procedure or package-of-services basis, as determined through bidding at the time of their selection. The government will pay the private partner on behalf of the beneficiary. This arrangement is for 15 years and can be renewed with revised rates.

India's public health system is tainted by inadequate funding, an inability to develop human resources, lack of infrastructure and poor management, according to NITI Aayog.

The think tank, therefore, considers it important to explore alternatives such as engaging the private sector. The guidelines suggest that this strategy could improve access for the poorest sections of society.

The NDA government's Ayushman Bharat initiative is said to be the biggest government-funded health scheme in the world in terms of the number of individuals covered, aiming to cover more than 10 crore poor families with up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year.
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 03:31 pm

tags #Ayushman Bharat #Business #Health #India #PPP

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.