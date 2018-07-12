App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 08:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aadhaar 'desirable but not must' to enrol for Ayushman Bharat scheme: Health Ministry

The scheme was announced during the 2018-19 budget with the promise that the scheme would provide health coverage to around 50 crore individuals for secondary and tertiary care.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The National Health Agency (NHA), which comes under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday stated that furnishing Aadhaar as an identity proof for availing benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme is "desirable and not must."

Earlier in the day, media quoted a notification by the ministry stating the government had made the possession of an Aadhaar card mandatory to enrol for the scheme.

However, the NHA clarified that while the use of Aadhaar is "preferable" to authenticate the identity of the beneficiary, it is not a must.

The scheme, launched under the National Health Protection Mission was announced during the 2018-19 budget. It came with a promise to provide health coverage to around 50 crore individuals for secondary and tertiary care. The scheme will be launched on August 15.

In March 2017, the Supreme Court had clarified that Aadhaar cannot be made mandatory for welfare schemes. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had also said Aadhaar is not mandatory for the benefits of welfare schemes. "If any person does not have Aadhaar, other identity proofs from ration to driving licence can be used," he had said.

 
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 02:38 pm

tags #Aadhaar #Ayushman Bharat #Health #India

