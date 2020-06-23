AYUSH Ministry asks Patanjali to stop advertising Coronil till COVID-19 drug is examined

The AYUSH Ministry has directed Patanjali Ayurved to stop advertising or publicising claims related to their new coronavirus medicine till the issue is duly examined.

Taking cognizance of Patanjali launching an Ayurvedic medicine, which the company claims can treat COVID-19 in seven days, the AYUSH Ministry said the facts of the claim as well as details of the scientific study are not known to the ministry.

Yoga guru Ramdev's herbal medicine company on June 23 claimed to have discovered a cure for coronavirus in two Ayurved-based medicines – Coronil and Swasari – curing the highly contagious disease within seven days.

The firm claimed that the two medicines have shown 100 percent favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 infected patients, except those on life support system.

Citing the provisions under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, as well as the directives issued by the Centre in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the AYUSH Ministry asked Patanjali Ayurved to provide the details of the name and composition of the medicines "at the earliest".

The ministry also asked Ramdev's firm to provide details of the site or hospital, where the research study was conducted for COVID-19; the protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and results data of the study.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The AYUSH Ministry has requested the concerned State Licensing Authority of Uttarakhand government to provide copies of the licence and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of COVID -19.