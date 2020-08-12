AYUSH minister Shripad Naik tests positive for coronavirus

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik on August 12 tweeted that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Naik added that his vitals are within normal limits and he's going into home isolation because he's asymptomatic.



"I underwent a COVID-19 test today (August 12) and it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are advised to get themselves tested and take required precautions," Naik tweeted.