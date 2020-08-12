AYUSH minister Shripad Naik tests positive for coronavirus

Naik is the latest addition to the list of prominent politicians who have been affected by the virus so far
Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik on August 12 tweeted that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Naik added that his vitals are within normal limits and he's going into home isolation because he's asymptomatic."I underwent a COVID-19 test today (August 12) and it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are advised to get themselves tested and take required precautions," Naik tweeted.
Naik is the latest addition to the list of prominent politicians who have been affected by the virus so far. Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary had tested positive for novel coronavirus.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 08:51 pm