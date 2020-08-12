172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ayush-minister-shripad-naik-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-5692151.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AYUSH minister Shripad Naik tests positive for coronavirus

Naik is the latest addition to the list of prominent politicians who have been affected by the virus so far

Moneycontrol News

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik on August 12 tweeted that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Naik added that his vitals are within normal limits and he's going into home isolation because he's asymptomatic.

"I underwent a COVID-19 test today (August 12) and it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are advised to get themselves tested and take required precautions," Naik tweeted.

Naik is the latest addition to the list of prominent politicians who have been affected by the virus so far. Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary had tested positive for novel coronavirus.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 08:51 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.