Ayurveda row: IMA calls for strike on December 11 to protest ‘mixopathy’

Emergency services will continue to function but no elective procedures will be performed during the protest from 6 am to 6 pm on the day, announced IMA.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2020 / 03:16 PM IST

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for the withdrawal of non-essential and non-COVID medical services on December 11 to protest against the Centre’s decision to allow post-graduate practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda to be trained to perform general surgeries.

Emergency services will continue to function but no elective procedures will be performed during the protest from 6 am to 6 pm on the day, announced the doctors' body.

In a statement, the IMA said that the notification by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) to allow the legal practice of surgeries by Ayurveda practitioners and the formation of four committees by NITI Aayog for the integration of all systems of medicine will only lead to "mixopathy".

Thus, the medical body demanded the withdrawal of both the moves.

In November 20 gazette notification by the CCIM, a statutory body under the AYUSH Ministry to regulate the Indian systems of medicine listed 39 general surgery procedures and around 19 procedures involving the eye, ear, nose and throat by amending the Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016.

The AYUSH ministry had also issued a clarification stating the notification is a clarification of the relevant provisions in the previously existing regulations of 2016 and that the use of modern terminology in the said notification does not amount to “mixing” of Ayurveda with conventional (Modern) medicine.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Health #India #Indian Medical Association
first published: Dec 10, 2020 02:25 pm

