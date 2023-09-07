Ayodhya's luxury cruise service 'Jatayu' to commence on September 8

The cruise will take the passengers through scenic routes, on which they will be able to see Ayodhya's ancient temples and other such places of historical interest.

Ayodhya is all set to get its latest tourist attraction, a new luxury cruise service. The 'Jatayu' cruise will commence its services from tomorrow, September 8. The cruise will ply on the Saryu river ferrying passengers from Guptar Ghat to Naya Ghat.

The cruise will take the passengers through scenic routes, on which they will be able to see Ayodhya's ancient temples and other such places of historical interest.

Also Read: Ayodhya's grand plan that was presented before PM Narendra Modi

The cruise has a maximum capacity of 100 passengers and will typically ferry 70-100 people at a time.

A presentation on a proposed museum in Ayodhya that will showcase the history of famous temples across the country was made before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official here said on Wednesday.

Among other developments being witnessed in Ayodhya, the construction of a 'museum of temples' in the temple city was the top issue discussed at the high-level meeting with the prime minister on September 5 in Delhi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior officials from Ayodhya were also present, District Magistrate Nitish Kumar told news agency PTI.

Also Read: Ram Temple's sanctum sanctorum ready, idol consecration between Jan 16-24: Trust general secy

"The prime minister liked the idea of the temple museum very much and it was discussed in detail," Kumar, who also attended the meeting, said.

Kumar added that plots of land along the Saryu river have been identified for the project and will soon be finalised for the construction of the museum.

The museum will be built on a 10-acre plot, according to a presentation made earlier to the chief minister.

"We are preparing a detailed blueprint for this project where devotees can experience the glorious Hindu temples in different places of India," the official said.

The complex will also have a garden, pond, cafeteria and basement parking, he added.

(With agency inputs)