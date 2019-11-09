App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ayodhya verdict won't cause tension in Bangladesh; says foreign minister

The Indian Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
image:ANI
image:ANI

Bangladesh will study the Indian Supreme Court's historic verdict in the Ayodhya case, Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen said on Saturday and expressed confidence that it won't cause any tension in his country.

The Indian Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation. "We won't be in any tension regarding this (Ayodhya land dispute verdict). We will expect that peace will prevail in India also," Momen told reporters on the sidelines of a sports event here.

Close

He said Bangladesh's heritage of interfaith harmony would help keep peace in the country.

related news

"All of us -- Muslims, Christians, Hindus and (Buddhists) are living in harmony," he said about Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority nation.

He said while Bangladesh will study the verdict, there won't be any tension in the country over the issue.

"I would request the home minister to be vigilant so that no one can create any tension in the country capitalising the verdict," he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 9, 2019 07:07 pm

tags #Ayodhya verdict

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.