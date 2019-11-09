App
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2019 01:33 PM IST

Ayodhya Verdict: Will fulfil role of building Ram Mandir, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

In its verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case, the Supreme Court has ordered the Centre to form a trust, which will monitor the construction of the Ram temple, within three months

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, on November 9, said that his organisation wholeheartedly welcomes the Supreme Court of India (SC)’s verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

The Supreme Court, earlier in the day, had awarded the disputed land at Ayodhya to the Hindus party Ram Lalla Virajman, subject to certain conditions. It also ordered that an alternate plot of land must be awarded to the Sunni Waqf Board to construct a mosque.

In a press conference, after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi read the unanimous verdict, Bhagwat said: "RSS welcomes the verdict. We want to thank all advocates. The people of India also deserve congratulations."

Also read: Judgement should not be seen as a win or loss for anybody, says PM Narendra Modi

While appealing to the people to express their "joy in a measured manner", Bhagwat told media persons, "We will all come together and fulfil our role for the construction of the Ram Mandir".

"This case was going on for decades and it has reached the right conclusion. This should not be seen as a win or loss. We also welcome everyone's efforts to maintain peace and harmony in society," the RSS chief added.

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to form a trust, which will monitor the construction of the Ram temple, within three months.

For live updates on the Ayodhya Verdict, click here

First Published on Nov 9, 2019 01:33 pm

