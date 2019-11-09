App
India
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2019 09:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ayodhya verdict: Temporary jails in all UP districts, tight security in temple town

The Uttar Pradesh government has created temporary jails in every district while internet services may be banned in some places to check spread of rumours through social media.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Security arrangements in the area around Ram Janmabhoomi police station. (Image: ANI)
Security arrangements in the area around Ram Janmabhoomi police station. (Image: ANI)

Security has been beefed up in Ayodhya and adjoining areas ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid title suit and the administration is keeping strict vigil in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on November 9. The Uttar Pradesh government has created temporary jails in every district while internet services may be banned in some places to check spread of rumours through social media.

The Union Home Ministry is in regular correspondence with the state government and has provided 4,000 central paramilitary personnel for deployment in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said.

In Pics | Ayodhya Verdict: Security beefed up across India

Close

Special vigil is being maintained on more than 670 people on social media and if need arises internet can be stopped to check spread of rumours, the official said.

related news

Security has been tightened in Ayodhya and its adjoining areas while temporary prisons have been created in every district of the state.

For live updates on the Ayodhya Verdict, follow this link

The state government has identified 31 districts as sensitive while Section 144 under CrPC, prohibiting gathering of five or more persons, has already been imposed across Uttar Pradesh.

Special focus is being given to Ayodha, the district where the disputed structure is located, and different tiers of security zones have been created there, and each visitor is being scanned.

First Published on Nov 9, 2019 09:22 am

tags #Ayodhya case #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Supreme Court #Uttar Pradesh

