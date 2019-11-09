Ayodhya Verdict: Supreme Court orders setting up of trust for temple’s construction

The Supreme Court of India (SC), on November 9, ordered that the central government should, within three months, formulate a scheme for the setting up of a trust and hand over the disputed site to it for construction of the Ram Temple.

The land will remain vested in statutory receiver till trust is formed, SC has stated, adding that the management of construction of the Ram temple will be monitored by the trust.

Besides this, a suitable five-acre plot of land will be given to the Sunni Waqf Board, the apex court ordered.

The Centre has also been asked to grant representation in the trust to Nirmohi Akhara, if deemed fit by the government.

Reacting to the development, Kartik Chopra, spokesperson of the Nirmohi Akhara said, "Nirmohi Akhara is grateful that SC has recognised our fight of last 150 years and has given the Nirmohi Akhara adequate representation in the trust to be set up by the Central Government to build and manage the Shri Ram Janmasthan Temple".

The five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, and also comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, in a unanimous decision said that possession of the disputed 2.7 acre land rights will be handed over to the deity, Ram Lalla, who is one of the three litigants in the case. The possession, however, will remain with a central government receiver.