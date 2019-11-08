App
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 11:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ayodhya verdict should not be seen as matter of victory or loss: PM Modi

In a series of tweets, the prime minister appealed to the people to maintain peace after the Supreme Court pronounces the verdict in the communally-sensitive case on November 9.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court's judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case should not viewed as a matter of victory or loss for any community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on November 8.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister appealed to the people to maintain peace after the Supreme Court pronounces the verdict in the communally-sensitive case on November 9.

"The Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya would not be a matter of victory or loss. My appeal to countrymen is that it should be our priority that the verdict should strengthen India's great tradition of peace, unity and amity," he said.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 11:00 pm

