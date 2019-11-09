Ayodhya Verdict: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 24 hours, no restriction on internet service

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in Mumbai on November 9 as the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid suit.

The prohibitory order came into effect from 11 am and will remain in force for the next 24 hours, reported news agency PTI quoting a Mumbai Police spokesperson. However, no restriction on internet services has been imposed as yet, the spokesperson added.

The order bars holding of public meetings or assembly of more than five persons or processions.

It also prohibits entry of all types of vehicles carrying persons intending to participate in such unlawful gatherings.

Heavy security is put in place across the financial capital which had witnessed communal riots after the disputed structure was demolished in Ayodhya in 1993.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

In an unanimous verdict, the bench paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.