Last Updated : Nov 09, 2019 02:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ayodhya verdict: SC verdict on Ayodhya 'historic'; should be accepted with 'equanimity and magnanimity', says Rajnath Singh

Singh, who was the former BJP president and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said the apex court's judgement will further strengthen the country's social fabric and appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Saturday termed the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case as "historic" and urged people to accept it with "equanimity" and "magnanimity".

"The Judgment of Hon'ble Supreme Court on Ayodhya is historic. The Judgement will further strengthen India's social fabric. I urge everyone to take the verdict with equanimity and magnanimity. I also appeal to the people to maintain peace & harmony after this landmark verdict," he tweeted.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

First Published on Nov 9, 2019 12:47 pm

tags #Ayodhya verdict #Rajnath Singh

