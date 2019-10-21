App
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 11:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ayodhya verdict: SC allows Muslim parties to bring on its record written note

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on October 21 allowed Muslim parties, including UP Sunni Wakf Board, to file their written note in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, in which they have submitted that the verdict will have "consequences" for the future polity of the country.

A counsel for Muslim parties submitted before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that they be allowed to bring their written note on moulding of relief on record for the perusal of the five-judge Constitution bench which had reserved its verdict on October 16 after conducting a 40-day-long hearing in the politically sensitive land dispute case.

A lawyer for the Muslim parties in the case said that various parties and the apex court registry had raised objection to the filing of the written note in sealed cover.

"We have now served our written note to all the parties on Sunday," the lawyer said and asked the bench to direct its registry to take their note on record.

The bench which also comprise justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer, however, pointed out that the contents of the written note, filed in the sealed cover have already been reported in some sections of media.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 11:40 am

tags #Ayodhya #India #SC

