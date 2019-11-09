App
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2019 05:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ayodhya verdict: Permission to hold rallies cancelled by Bhopal admin

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kamal Nath cancelled his scheduled visit to Indore on Nov 10 and Mandla on Nov 9.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In the wake of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, the Bhopal district administration on November 9 cancelled permissions it had granted earlier for organising processions and protests till November 30.

The Supreme Court in a historic verdict on November 9 backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

An official order stated that "all the permissions issued by the Additional Divisional Magistrate (ADM) or sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) for the processions, dharnas, protests, rallies etc. between November 9 and November 30 stand cancelled."

The decision was taken in view of the imposition of prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 in the wake of the apex court ruling.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kamal Nath cancelled his scheduled visit to Indore on Nov 10 and Mandla on Nov 9.

He visited the Police Headquarters and reviewed security in a meeting with senior officials, including chief secretary SR Mohanty, home secretary SN Mishra and DGP V K Singh.

First Published on Nov 9, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #Ayodhya verdict #Bhopal #Supreme Court of India

