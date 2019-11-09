Ayodhya verdict: Man arrested for putting up objectionable post related to Ayodhya case on social media

Security tightened outside Hanuman Garhi Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case. (Image: ANI)

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for putting up an objectionable post related to the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on the social media in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said.

The accused has been identified as Sri Krishn, a resident of Kharda village.

He put up the objectionable post on his Facebook page on Friday night. The post was traced by a surveillance team following which a search was on for the accused, SHO Napasar police station Sandeep Kumar said.

Kumar said the accused was visiting his native village to attend a marriage ceremony and had put up the post in an inebriated condition.