Ayodhya Verdict: Judgement will strengthen India's unity, integrity and great culture, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on November 9, welcomed Supreme Court of India (SC)’s verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

The nation’s top court ruled that disputed land will be given to the Centre. The Centre will form a trust within three months. The trust will monitor and manage construction of a temple.

The Sunni Waqf Board will be given an alternate and suitable five acre land at a prominent location in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The judgement was delivered by a five-judge Constitutional Bench comprising outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde (CJI elect), DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

“I welcome the unanimous verdict delivered by the Supreme Court. I appeal to people of all communities and religions to accept this decision with ease and remain committed to our resolve of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', full of peace and harmony,” Shah said in a tweet.

In a series of tweets, Shah said that he was confident that the “landmark” judgement “will prove to be a milestone in itself” and that it will “further strengthen India's unity, integrity and great culture.”

Shah, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President, also congratulated the Justices and India’s judicial system for providing a closure in the case fought over decades.

The matter before the apex court was an appeal against the verdict delivered by the Allahabad High Court in 2010. The High Court had, in the absence of a title, divided the 2.7 acre disputed land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh equally between the three primary parties -- Ram Lalla Virajman, Nirmohi Akhara and Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board.